First look: Sporting KC unveils new primary jerseys

Sporting Kansas City unveiled a new primary jersey Friday, and it’s a relatively significant change in appearance.
While the new kit carries over the same Sporting blue background as its predecessor, it will be the first Adidas soccer jersey to use a button-down collar, which is white in color to match the shorts.
The tops feature four vertical light blue stripes across the front. Along the right sleeve of the short-sleeve jersey, the words “No Other Club” are scripted in defender Matt Besler’s handwriting.
Sporting KC also launched its official marketing campaign for the 2017 season: “We. Together.”
Together, we built this.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 10, 2017
This team, this tradition and this club.
We are Sporting Kansas City. #WeTogether pic.twitter.com/Oj9zTVyEAU
“Our philosophy over the past several years has been to design jerseys that are relevant and on trend from a fashion perspective,” said John Moncke, the team’s vice president of stadium and brand revenue.
Sporting KC offered a sneak peak of the jerseys Thursday during a fan forum at No Other Pub, in which fans had the opportunity to ask questions to coach Peter Vermes and team president Jake Reid.
The primary uniform, most often worn during home matches, will first be available for purchase on Feb. 28 in short and long sleeves, in men’s, women’s and youth styles.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments