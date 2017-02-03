Watch: Benny Feilhaber supplies game-winning assist for U.S. national team

Benny Feilhaber’s return to the United States men’s national team produced its first signature moment Friday evening.
In his first start for the Americans in five years, Feilhaber supplied the game-winning assist on Jordan Morris’ goal in a 1-0 U.S. win against Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tenn.
In the 59th minute of Friday’s international friendly, Feilhaber collected the ball 30 yards from goal, worked a give-and-go with Morris and then dished the final return. Morris found the back of the net. Five days earlier, Feilhaber made his first appearance with the Americans in three years in a 0-0 draw against Serbia.
The breakthrough the #USMNT needed arrives via @JmoSmooth13's right foot!— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017
Here's how we got our first goal of 2017 . #USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/n3Cn123nOR
Sporting Kansas City teammate Graham Zusi started for the second straight match. In a lineup that featured few regulars, Zusi served as the captain while playing right back — a position he switched to last month with the national team. He played the position a handful of times with Sporting KC in 2016.
Zusi and Steven Birnbaum were the only two players to start each of the first two friendlies of 2017 as new coach Bruce Arena assesses domestic talent. The match was the final tuneup before the United States faces Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on March 24.
Zusi and Feilhaber will next join Sporting KC for its preseason training camp in Tucson, Ariz. The club returns home to Kansas City on Thursday for a three-day break before traveling back to the Southwest to play four preseason matches in the Desert Diamond Cup later this month.
