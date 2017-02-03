Sporting Kansas City trades veteran Lawrence Olum to Portland Timbers

The Sporting Kansas City roster shakeup embraced the trade market for the first time this offseason.
Sporting KC dealt 32-year-old defensive midfielder Lawrence Olum to the Portland Timbers on Friday in exchange for a 2018 first-round draft pick and $50,000 in general allocation money.
Olum spent five seasons with Sporting KC, though the tenure was interrupted by a one-year spell in Malaysia. He played 112 minutes in the 2013 MLS Cup and was played the full 120 minutes in the 2012 U.S. Open Cup Final. Sporting KC won both matches.
“Lawrence has been a part of some great games, teams and trophies during his time with the club,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “We appreciate his service in Kansas City and wish him well in Portland.”
In his tenure with Sporting KC, Olum totaled five goals and three assists. While listed as a defensive midfielder, the bulk of his 19 appearances last season came at center back.
Sporting KC brought back Erik Palmer-Brown at that position earlier this offseason, and it signed defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez last month. The moves left Olum sliding down the depth chart.
General allocation money can be used in a multitude of ways, most notably to “buy down” the salary of a player earning more than the designated player threshold to prevent the player from occupying one of the three allotted designed player slots.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments