Sporting KC’s Feilhaber makes first U.S. national team appearance in three years

Benny Feilhaber’s long-awaited return to the United States men’s national team saw its most significant moment yet Sunday — an actual on-field appearance.
After a three-year absence, Feilhaber, who plays for Sporting Kansas City, subbed into the U.S. national team’s friendly Sunday against Serbia. The Americans tied Serbia 0-0 in San Diego.
It’s the first time Feilhaber has donned the red, white and blue in a U.S. match since 2014, which came under recently-fired coach Jurgen Klinsmann.
Sporting KC veteran Graham Zusi started and played the full 90 minutes in the scoreless draw, though it came in a unique role. For the first time in his 43 appearances with the national team, Zusi played right outside defender, a position he has played only a handful of times with Sporting KC.
Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes has not said where Zusi will play with his club, which opens the season March 4 at D.C. United.
“We’ll figure out over the course of the season where his skills will lend themselves best for our team,” Vermes said last week, before Sporting KC departed for its preseason camp in Tucson, Ariz.
Feilhaber subbed into Sunday’s international friendly in the 77th minute. He had fallen out of favor with Klinsmann, who was replaced as coach by Bruce Arena. The match Sunday was the Americans’ first game since the coaching change.
