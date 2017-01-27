Benny Feilhaber, Graham Zusi chosen to U.S. soccer roster for Sunday friendly

Bruce Arena has selected the 23-player roster for his first match back as the coach of the United States men’s national team, and a pair of Sporting Kansas City players are on it.
Back in the fold with the Americans for the first time in three years, midfielder Benny Feilhaber is part of the group that will face Serbia in a friendly at 3 p.m. Sunday in San Diego. Sporting KC veteran Graham Zusi will also join the national team in California.
Both players have been training with the national team for the past two weeks.
“I have been extremely pleased with the effort and progress we have seen throughout the January camp,” Arena said in a statement. “The entire pool of players has performed well and has made our roster decisions very difficult. We are excited to take the next step and look forward to the game against Serbia in San Diego.”
Zusi has shifted roles during the camp — migrating from his usual position in the attack to a right back spot.
Feilhaber, 31, has not appeared in a match for the United States since 2014, when his high-profile absence under previous coach Jurgen Klinsmann began.
The match Sunday will mark Bruce Arena’s first game since he was named as Klinsmann’s replacement.
Sporting KC opened its preseason camp earlier this week in Tucson, Ariz. Zusi and Feilhaber will join the team there for the second wave of camp next month.
