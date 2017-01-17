Sporting KC selects Rutgers goalkeeper David Greczek in MLS SuperDraft

Sporting Kansas City completed its 2017 MLS SuperDraft class Tuesday with the selection of Rutgers goalkeeper David Greczek.
The club used its third-round choice (No. 58 overall) for Greczek, its third goalkeeper acquisition of the offseason behind incumbent starter Tim Melia.
Greczek was a four-year starter for Rutgers and departed as the program’s all-time saves leader.
The final two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft were conducted via conference call Tuesday afternoon after the initial two rounds took place Friday in Los Angeles. Sporting KC selected North Carolina defender Colton Storm in the first round Friday.
Sporting KC has not had a third-round pick appear in an MLS match since 2014, when midfielder Alex Martinez played in nine games.
Sporting KC owned only two picks in the four-round draft. It traded its second-round pick in a deal for Brad Davis last year. It dealt its fourth-round pick to Portland for forward Christian Volesky earlier this offseason.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
