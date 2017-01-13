Sporting Kansas City signs defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez

As the final days of the offseason draw near, Sporting Kansas City addressed the center of its formation for the first time.
The club on Friday signed Spanish defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract with an option for the 2019 season. He will fill an international spot on the Sporting KC roster, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P1 visa.
Sanchez, 26, has played eight years professionally in Spain and Germany. He spent his youth days in FC Barcelona’s LA Masia academy in his hometown before moving on to Barcelona B, where he appeared in 114 games. He most recently was on loan to Spanish club Elche CF, which plays in the country’s second division.
Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said, “Ilie is a player we have been interested in and followed for a long time.”
Sanchez (5-11, 170) will be expected to compete for a starting role in the defensive midfield, a position occupied mostly by Soni Mustivar over the past two seasons. Mustivar has started 44 games in that time frame. He remains on the roster.
After Sporting KC allocated the majority of its offseason resources toward improving the offense, Sanchez is the first midfield addition to the roster. Specifically, the club has addressed the wings, adding designated player Gerso Fernandes and 20-year-old Ghanaian Latif Blessing, along with former United Soccer League players Cameron Iwasa and Christian Volesky.
But during the offseason, Vermes has reiterated a desire to improve all three lines — offense, midfield and defense — ahead of the 2017 season in March. The depth in the Sporting KC midfield became a top priority after the attacking additions last month. Sporting KC let go of a handful of players in the midfield earlier this offseason, and veteran Paulo Nagamura retired in December to pursue a coaching career.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments