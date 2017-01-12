Sporting Kansas City releases full 2017 MLS schedule

Sporting Kansas City will kick off its 34-game schedule in 2017 with a trip to D.C. United on March 4 before returning to Children’s Mercy Park for its home opener against FC Dallas on March 11.
Major League Soccer released the full team schedules Thursday.
Sporting KC is set to face Western Conference opponents FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake and expansion club Minnesota United three times each. It will match up with the rest of the Western Conference teams twice and play each team in the East just once.
Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1 at SeatGeek.com.
The regular season concludes with the annual MLS Decision Day on Oct. 22, when Sporting KC makes a trip to rival Real Salt Lake.
Sporting KC will play four home Sunday games, six fewer than last season. It has 10 Saturday home matches.
The schedule will feature the long-awaited returns of a pair of former Sporting KC staples. New England forward Kei Kamara is set to play in Children’s Mercy Park as an opponent for the first time on Sept. 16. New York Red Bulls defender Aurelien Collin — the 2013 MLS Cup most valuable player — will return on May 3.
Nine Sporting KC matches will be nationally-televised — four on ESPN, four on Fox Sports 1 and one on UniMas. The remainder of the matches will be broadcasted locally on Fox Sports Kansas City, which is entering the first year of a partnership with the club.
MLS will break for the Gold Cup group stage in July, though the league will continue to play during World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.
MLS SuperDraft set for Friday
Sporting KC owns just one pick on the opening day of the MLS SuperDraft, set for Friday in Los Angeles.
Barring any pre-draft movement — in which Sporting KC has often participated — the club will pick 14th in the first round.
Only the first two rounds will take place Friday. The final two rounds will be conducted via conference call Tuesday.
Asked last week if the team planned to stay at No. 14, Sporting KC coach Vermes replied, “It’s too early to say what’s going to take place. There’s always a lot of movement around the draft. We’ll have to make those determinations almost on the floor.”
Sporting KC traded its second-round choice to Houston last offseason in exchange for midfielder Brad Davis. It will pick 58th overall in the third round next week.
Sporting KC will travel to Tucson, Ariz., for its preseason on Jan. 24.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
2017 Sporting KC MLS schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
March 4 at D.C. United 6 p.m. FSKC
March 11 FC DALLAS 8 p.m. FSKC
March 18 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 p.m. FSKC
March 31 at Toronto FC 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1
April 9 COLORADO RAPIDS 6 p.m. Fox Sports 1
April 15 at Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m. FSKC
April 22 at FC Dallas 7 p.m. FSKC
April 29 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 p.m. FSKC
May 3 NEW YORK RED BULLS 7:30 p.m. FSKC
May 7 at Minnesota United FC 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1
May 13 at Orlando City SC 6:30 p.m. FSKC
May 17 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 p.m. FSKC
May 20 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD FSKC
May 27 at Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FSKC
June 3 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 4 p.m. ESPN
June 10 MONTREAL IMPACT TBD FSKC
June 17 at San Jose Earthquakes 8 p.m. FSKC
June 24 at LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. FSKC
July 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS 6 p.m. ESPN
July 6 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:30 p.m. FSKC
July 22 at Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. FSKC
July 29 CHICAGO FIRE 7:30 p.m. FSKC
Aug. 6 ATLANTA UNITED FC 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1
Aug. 12 at Seattle Sounders FC 3 p.m. FSKC
Aug. 19 FC DALLAS 7:30 p.m. FSKC
Aug. 26 at Houston Dynamo 8 p.m. FSKC
Sept. 6 at New York City FC TBD FSKC
Sept. 10 at Columbus Crew SC Noon ESPN
Sept. 16 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 7:30 p.m. FSKC
Sept. 24 LA GALAXY Noon ESPN
Sept. 30 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC TBD FSKC
Oct. 7 at Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. FSKC, UniMas
Oct. 15 HOUSTON DYNAMO 4 p.m. TBD
Oct. 22 at Real Salt Lake 3:30 p.m. TBD
Note: Home games at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., in CAPS
Comments