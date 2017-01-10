Sporting KC signs former USL forward Cameron Iwasa

For the second straight day, Sporting Kansas City turned to the second division of American soccer to augment its roster.
The club signed forward Cameron Iwasa to a one-year contract Tuesday with options for the ensuing three seasons.
Iwasa played the last two seasons with the Sacramento Republic FC in the United Soccer League, where he scored 12 goals in 2016.
“Cameron is a player we saw at the MLS combine in 2015 and who we followed closely during his time at Sacramento,” said Brian Bliss, the Sporting KC director of player personnel. “We think that he is a player with a high upside who can contribute at multiple positions in the attack.”
Iwasa played 30 matches last season, starting the final 27. He played four seasons at UC Irvine in college.
Sporting KC acquired former USL forward Christian Volesky in a trade with Portland on Monday.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments