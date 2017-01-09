Sporting KC trades draft pick for forward Christian Volesky

Sporting Kansas City made a minor trade Monday, acquiring forward Christian Volesky from the Portland Timbers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this month’s MLS SuperDraft.
Volesky, 24, has played the past two seasons with the Rochester Rhinos in the United Soccer League. Portland selected Volesky in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and retained his rights, but he never played with the Timbers.
“He is a young, hungry player who we’ve followed closely over the past two years and who we feel can give us depth in a position of need,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said.
Volesky, who played in college at Denver and then Southern Illinois, scored 10 goals in 2016 after scoring eight in 2015.
The initial two rounds of the draft are scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles. The final two rounds will be conducted on a Jan. 17 conference call.
