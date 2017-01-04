Sporting KC signs Gerso Fernandes to designated player contract

Sporting Kansas City has dipped into the full-fledged designated player market for the first time since 2013.
The club announced Wednesday it has acquired winger Gerso Fernandes in a transfer deal from Portuguese club Belenenses and signed him to a designated player contract that will run through the 2019 season with an option for 2020.
The agreement was initially reported by The Star last month, when a source said Sporting KC has also reached an agreement in principle with Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing. The Blessing deal has not yet been announced by the team.
Fernandes, 25, has played the past five seasons in Portugal’s first division of soccer. He will occupy an international roster spot.
“Gerso is a player who has been on our radar over the past few years,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in the announcement. “Once he became available during this window, acquiring him became a priority for us. He is a dynamic winger that can play on either side of the field and the fact that he played a similar formation to ours in Portugal will only help his transition into our team.”
Fernandes is on the smaller side — he’s 5-8, 140 — but his speed could potentially add a dimension to the Sporting KC attack that was lacking last season. A left-footed dominant player, Fernandes has started nine matches and made 14 appearances for Belenenses since the season opened in August, recording one goal and four assists.
Sporting KC acquired a young designated player last offseason — forward Diego Rubio — but that classification was based on his age. The other designated players on Sporting Kansas City’s roster last season — Roger Espinoza and Graham Zusi — were originally acquired in the MLS SuperDraft.
Fernandes will be tasked with infusing creativity into an offense that has relied heavily on Dom Dwyer over the past three seasons. Last summer, Jacob Peterson was the only winger to score more than twice, but he departed for Atlanta in a free agency deal last month.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments