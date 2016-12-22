Sporting KC selects goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra in MLS Re-Entry Draft

For the second straight year, Sporting Kansas City utilized the MLS Re-Entry Draft to improve its goalkeeper depth.
In the second stage of the draft Thursday, Sporting KC plucked goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra, who most recently served as the backup keeper for D.C. United. The two sides must still agree on a new contract. D.C. United declined his contract option earlier this offseason.
Dykstra, who turns 31 next month, has been in MLS for seven years, opening his career with the Chicago Fire. He has appeared in 31 league matches, totaling an 11-11-8 record with seven shutouts and one no-decision.
Dykstra played in only one match last season, and he allowed four goals. He missed extended time after undergoing back surgery in the summer. He played eight games for the D.C. United USL affiliate in Richmond, recording a 1.25 goals-against average.
A year ago, Sporting KC selected goalkeeper Alec Kann in the Re-Entry Draft. Kann was selected by Atlanta United in the expansion draft earlier this month.
