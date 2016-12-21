Sporting KC to begin 2017 MLS season at D.C. United, at home vs. FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City will open the 2017 MLS season with a trip to the nation’s capital.
D.C. United will play host to Sporting KC on March 4 at RFK Stadium, the commencement of their 2017 seasons. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
A week later, Sporting KC opens its home schedule March 11 against FC Dallas, which won the Supporters’ Shield last season with the most points in MLS. The game at Children’s Mercy Park will start at 8 p.m. Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1.
MLS announced every team’s home opener Wednesday, and Sporting KC will be involved in three of those matches. In the fifth week of the MLS season, it travels to face Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC on March 31.
The full schedules will be released in January. The league says that announcement will occur prior to the MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 13.
It’s the second straight season that Sporting KC will begin its schedule on the road. It traveled to Seattle last March, winning 1-0.
Sporting KC, which lost in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, will play 34 games next year. It will face three of its Western Conference foes three times and match up against the remaining seven conference foes twice. It will meet each Eastern Conference team just once.
Sporting KC has played D.C. United in seven regular season openers, and it has won the previous five. Sporting KC leads MLS with 13 season opening-match victories.
