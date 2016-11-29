Sporting KC signs coach Peter Vermes to contract extension

Over the course of the next several weeks, the Sporting Kansas City roster will likely encounter a series of adjustments.
But the man in charge will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.
Sporting Kansas City and coach Peter Vermes have agreed to a contract extension through the 2019 season, the team announced Tuesday at a news conference. The news was first reported by The Star on Tuesday morning.
Vermes, who turned 50 earlier this month, also serves as the technical director for Sporting KC, allowing him control over the personnel and roster decisions. That role is extended through the 2019 season, as well.
“I have been extremely fortunate and I am incredibly appreciative for not only being a part of the vision of this ownership group and organization over the last 10-plus years, but also for the opportunity to continue to be a steward for the club,” Vermes said in a release. “I have been involved with this project from ground zero and am exceptionally proud to be able to build on the foundation that has been created here.”
Vermes’ previous contract with the club was set to expire after the 2017 season, a year after team ownership acknowledged foreign and domestic inquiries to lure him out of Kansas City.
Under Vermes’ occupancy in the dual roles, Sporting KC qualified for a club-record sixth consecutive postseason in 2016, though it failed to win a playoff game for a third straight year. A former player for the franchise under the Kansas City Wizards name, Vermes guided Sporting KC to the 2013 MLS Cup championship and two U.S. Open Cup titles, in 2012 and 2015.
“Peter has consistently proven to be one of the most successful managers in Major League Soccer, and extending his contract was an important initiative for us this offseason,” Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said in a release.
He took over as the technical director of the Wizards before the 2007 season and assumed the head coaching role in late 2009. After failing to make the postseason in his first full year on the job, Sporting KC enacted its rebrand and has made the MLS playoffs in every year since.
That prompted outside interest in Vermes last offseason, when a source told The Star that two overseas clubs and one European country’s national team used agents to gauge his interest in leaving Kansas City.
Sporting Club CEO Robb Heineman acknowledged last November that he had received “tons of inquires around Peter,” both domestically and internationally. Heineman also acknowledged “an undercurrent about whether Peter could go to the (United States) national team some day.”
Vermes has an ongoing relationship with high-ranking members inside the U.S. Soccer office. The national team recently fired head coach Jürgen Klinsmann and hired former LA Galaxy boss Bruce Arena for the second time, though many see that as a short-term band-aid for a team in the middle of World Cup qualifying.
Vermes was a logical — albeit unnamed — fit for the ensuing opening in LA. Vermes has prior working relationships with LA ownership and members of the front office, including president Chris Klein, a former Wizards teammate. Klein told reporters Monday that he will speak to internal and external candidates before filling the vacancy.
The extension in Kansas City further cements Vermes’ long-term outlook with Sporting KC, which has drastically changed during his tenure. Sporting KC has significantly increased the funds put toward its academy programs, a project Vermes considers essential to the club remaining competitive over the long haul.
Last summer, Sporting KC added the Swope Park Rangers, an affiliate that plays in the United Soccer League with the purpose of developing players. The Rangers reached the USL Cup final in their first season.
Sporting KC is 103-82-61 in MLS play under Vermes.
