Landon Donovan scores equalizer as Galaxy rallies to tie Sporting KC

The best player in Major League Soccer history donned a playing jersey for the first time in nearly two years last weekend. And after a short seven-minute spell on the field left him just shy of exhaustion, LA Galaxy midfielder Landon Donovan commented that in his return from retirement, perhaps his most notable contribution would come as a locker-room mentor.
We knew better.
In the second match of his comeback tour, Donovan supplied the game-tying goal in the Galaxy’s 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park.
The 145th goal of Donovan’s career came off his left foot, a line drive to the far side of the net in the 76th minute that will provide playoff implications — maybe more so for Sporting KC.
On Saturday, a handful of results across Major League Soccer narrowed Sporting Kansas City’s already slim buffer in the Western Conference playoff race.
It’s even slimmer now.
Sporting KC remained unbeaten across its past eight home MLS matches, but after back-to-back draws, it sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, only five points ahead of Seattle, which has played two fewer matches. The top six teams will make the postseason.
Sporting KC will hit the road for three of its final four matches.
On Sunday, the LA Galaxy starting lineup was absent three of its star players in the attacking half of the field — Giovani dos Santos, Mike Magee and Gyasi Zardes.
Ho, hum.
After forwards Jacob Peterson and Dom Dwyer scored in the second-half to give Sporting KC a 2-1 lead, the LA Galaxy simply summoned the league’s all-time leading scorer in search of the equalizer.
In a Facebook post announcing his return, Donovan said it was the injuries to Galaxy stars that started a conversation about his return. It began as a joke with players and staff. It became real last weekend, when he played seven minutes as a late-game substitute against Orlando City. He joked afterward that he felt out of shape, that maybe he wouldn’t make the impact on the field as much as off of it.
He did the former Sunday.
Donovan entered the match in the 75th minute to a mixture of applause and boos from a sellout crowd of 19,480 at Children’s Mercy Park. Only two minutes later, he had his first goal.
It spoiled a comeback from Sporting KC, which trailed only seven minutes into the game after Alan Gordon headed home a goal past keeper Tim Melia.
Peterson responded in the 50th minute with his career-best sixth goal of the season after a Dwyer pass lined up with his back-post run.
Dwyer put Sporting KC in front in the 69th minute, collecting a pass from Saad Abdul-Salaam, who recorded his sixth assist of the season.
Sporting KC outshot LA Galaxy 20-4 for the match, and it outshot the Galaxy 52-9 over three matches.
All three resulted in draws.
Sporting KC travels to San Jose on Saturday before making trips to New England (Oct. 1) and Real Salt Lake (Oct. 16). It will close out the season at home against San Jose on Oct. 23.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments