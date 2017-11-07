FC Kansas City coach Vlatko Andonovski during a match at Children’s Mercy Park.
FC Kansas City

Coach who led FC Kansas City to two NWSL championships is leaving team

November 07, 2017 10:28 AM

Vlatko Andonovski, who led FC Kansas City to two National Women’s Soccer League championships, will not return as coach.

“Without going into any details on the circumstances, I just want to say that it will not be easy without the FCKC logo and the 2 stars on my shirt, but I will always be one of their biggest fans,” Andonovski wrote in a goodbye note posted by Thad Bell of SB Nation.

Andonovski is expected to become the Seattle Reign’s next coach, according to Richard Farley of FourFourTwo, who reported Seattle coach Laura Harvey will move to a role with U.S. Soccer.

FC Kansas City and the NWSL started play in 2013, with the Blues reaching the four-team playoffs under Andonovski, the team’s only coach. The Blues won the league championship in 2014 and 2015 but have missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

FCKC has yet to announce Andonovski’s departure.

