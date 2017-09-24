FC Kansas City's Desiree Scott, here shown playing against North Carolina, stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem before the team’s game against the Seattle Reign on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
FC Kansas City's Desiree Scott, here shown playing against North Carolina, stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem before the team’s game against the Seattle Reign on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Andy Lundberg Special to The Star
FC Kansas City's Desiree Scott, here shown playing against North Carolina, stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem before the team’s game against the Seattle Reign on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Andy Lundberg Special to The Star

FC Kansas City

FC Kansas City players join protest, miss national anthem before defeating Seattle

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

September 24, 2017 10:32 PM

A few FC Kansas City players joined in a nationwide demonstration against police brutality and racial inequality before Sunday evening’s match against the Reign in Seattle.

United States women’s national team players Becky Sauerbrunn and Sydney Leroux, joined by Desiree Scott and National Women’s Soccer League Players Association president Yael Averbuch, remained in the locker room for the national anthem.

An image posted on Twitter by SB Nation’s Seattle soccer blog, Ride of the Valkyries, showed that the Reign’s Megan Rapinoe was also absent from the field at Memorial Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 4,991.

FCKC players declined comment following the game, which the Blues won 1-0 on Shea Groom’s fifth goal of the year. The victory ended the fifth-ranked Reign’s chances at a spot in the league’s four-team playoffs.

“We are extremely proud of our players for their commitment to their craft and their community,” the club said in a statement. “We recognize and support their efforts to use their unique position to raise awareness of social issues in a positive manner.”

The Reign’s Laura Barnes, Diana Matheson, Elli Reed and Madalyn Schifflel also joined the protest.

In a Player’s Tribune post titled “Why I Kneel,” Rapinoe last year wrote, “I haven’t experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member’s body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache. …

“I can understand if you think that I’m disrespecting the flag by kneeling, but it is because of my utmost respect for the flag and the promise it represents that I have chosen to demonstrate in this way.”

In February, the U.S. Soccer Federation passed a policy requiring players to “stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

Rapinoe released a statement saying she would respect the Federation’s decision. She was left off the SheBelieves Cup roster but played in the Tournament of Nations and during the recent international break.

Rapinoe became the first active non-African American athlete to join the anthem protest last September before a match with the Reign, outlets reported. She knelt during a national team friendly against Thailand the following week and drew the Federation’s criticism for her decision.

Despite spending the majority of the season near the bottom of the standings, FC Kansas City (8-9-6) has surged in recent weeks and compiled a 4-1-1 record. The Blues return to Swope Soccer Village next week for their season finale against the Houston Dash on Oct. 1.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski: 'This team believes in the process'

FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski: 'This team believes in the process' 1:29

FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski: 'This team believes in the process'
FCKC coach Vlatko Andonovski displeased with officiating in loss to Dash 3:15

FCKC coach Vlatko Andonovski displeased with officiating in loss to Dash
Shea Groom and FCKC happy to return home after West Coast road trip 2:09

Shea Groom and FCKC happy to return home after West Coast road trip

View More Video