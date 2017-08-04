FCKC ends four-game losing streak with draw at Boston Breakers

FC Kansas City put an end to a four-game losing skid with a 2-2 draw against the Boston Breakers at Jordan Field in Boston on Friday night.
Maegan Kelly got FCKC in the lead with a goal in the 21st minute.
But from that point the Blues had to deal with the Breakers’ Rosie White.
White scored in the 26th minute and then again in the 31st minute to put Boston up 2-1.
FCKC got the equalizer, though, when Erika Tymrak scored the tying goal in the 81st minute.
The Blues’ Christina Gibbons assisted on Kelly’s goal, and Sydney Miramontez assisted on Tymrak’s goal.
FCKC is 3-7-5 and in 10th place in NWSL, while Boston is 3-7-6 and in eight place.
Comments