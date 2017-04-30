Offside call costs FC Kansas City in 1-0 loss to Sky Blue

Just when it looked as if FC Kansas City would play to a draw, Sky Blue FC converted a corner kick for a goal in the 83nd minute of Sunday’s game in Piscataway, N.J., sealing a second consecutive 1-0 loss for FCKC.
Kelley O’Hara’s corner kick found Mandy Freeman on the opposite side of the box, and with Sydney Leroux attempting to deflect a cross, Freeman squibbled the ball over to Raquel Rodriguez for the only goal of the game.
FCKC almost scored the equalizer minutes later. Defender Christina Gibbons found space to take a long shot in the 88th minute, clearing Chicago’s defense on the way to the goal box. As the ball soared into the back of the net, however, referees called offside on Brittany Ratcliffe.
“I don’t think that was a corner kick to begin with,” FCKC coach Vlatko Andonovski said on the phone. “Actually, I know that was not a corner kick and we got scored on. Then we scored and they called it offside. From everything that I hear, and I haven’t seen it myself, but enough people called me and texted me to let me know it was not offside. I don’t want to talk about it. I’m not going to go into it.”
Gibbons’ attempt aside, the biggest issue plaguing FC Kansas City for the second game in a row was its inability to get the ball out front. While the backline has continued its unwavering defense of the goal, the midfield has not found success moving the ball up.
Leroux only got a few chances to score, the earliest on a chip from Katie Bowen that was set up right in front of Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
FC Kansas City (1-2-0) returns home May 7 for a 5 p.m. match against the Orlando Pride (0-2-1).
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
