Amy Rodriguez ‘heartbroken’ after suffering season-ending ACL tear in FC Kansas City’s opener

FC Kansas City announced Tuesday that striker Amy Rodriguez, a U.S. national team member who was traded to the club in late 2013, will miss the season because of an anterior cruciate ligament tear in her left knee.
Rodriguez tore the ACL early in the second half of Sunday’s season-opening 2-0 win over the Boston Breakers. As she was handling a pass in the 54th minute, a Breaker knocked into Rodriguez’s right side, forcing her to plant her left foot on the ground. The pressure appeared to cause her left leg to buckle, at which point she fell to the field, curled onto her left side and pounded her fist repeatedly on the turf.
Rodriguez, who missed last season while pregnant, remained on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel tended to her. After checking on her, coach Vlatko Andonovksi walked away from the small group with a hand to his face, shaking his head.
She was carried off the field on a stretcher and later left Swope Soccer Village with a full brace wrapped around her leg.
Rodriguez had scored in the 48th minute of Sunday’s match before the injury.
“I am heartbroken to announce that I tore my ACL and will soon undergo surgery,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. “I plan to return back home and recover with my family. I couldn’t be more thankful for the support of my coaches, teammates, medical staff, friends, family and fans. I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I’m already looking forward to lacing up my cleats again. I’ve made a comeback twice before, and I will do it again! Phillipians 4:13.”
