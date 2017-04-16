Amy Rodriguez’s injury casts pall over FCKC’s season-opening win

A National Women’s Soccer League campaign that began with heaping dose of promise took a hit Sunday night when FC Kansas City, playing its season opener at Swope Soccer Village, lost a veteran starter early in the second half of a 2-0 win over the Boston Breakers.
Amy Rodriguez, who like Sydney Leroux missed action in 2016 while on maternity leave, awkwardly bobbled a pass in the 54th minute and went down. As coach Vlatko Andonovski and trainers approached, she repeatedly pounded her fist on the ground and curled into the fetal position on her left side.
Rodriguez, after being tended to for about three minutes, was carried off the field on a stretcher because of an injury to her left knee. The extent of the damage will not be known until she undergoes evaluations Monday.
Rodriguez scored the Blues’ second goal of the game in the 48th minute. She hadn’t played in an NWSL match since the 2015 championship, when her goal was FCKC’s only score the day the club clinched back-to-back titles.
Before the crowd’s energy was sapped by the loss of Rodriguez, the 3,340 spectators witnessed a lineup that featured three powerful forwards at the top.
Leroux, who finally made her debut for the club that traded for her in January 2016, barely waited eight minutes to shake off the rust. On a long pass from Becky Sauerbrunn in the seventh minute, she took took her first shot on goal and found the left back corner of the net to give FC Kansas City a 1-0 lead.
Nearly two years ago, Leroux suited up for the United States women’s national team and came home a gold medalist.
She then underwent an ankle surgery that kept her from continuing her season for the Western New York Flash. She hadn’t scored in a professional game since she played three matches for the Flash prior to the FIFA World Cup.
Striker Shea Groom didn’t score a goal, but she did get an assist on Rodriguez’s goal.
FC Kansas City will next play on the road against the Chicago Red Stars at 3 p.m. Saturday.
