FC Kansas City releases roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Boston

With the return of Becca Moros and Amy Rodriguez and the long-awaited debut of Sydney Leroux, FC Kansas City will look quite different from last year’s club.
Moros was re-acquired in a trade with the Houston Dash last month. She played for the 2015 championship team and was traded to Western New York Flash a month and a half later.
Rodriguez and Leroux spent last season on maternity leave.
FC Kansas City will be without Heather O’Reilly, who joined Arsenal Ladies FC overseas in January. Rashida Beal, a defender selected by the club 35th overall in January’s National Women’s Soccer League draft, did not make the roster.
But FCKC’s first-round pick Christina Gibbons is penciled in alongside midfielders such as Desiree Scott, Mandy Laddish and Erika Tymrak.
The NWSL allows its clubs to carry up to 20 players on the roster. FCKC still has two open spots.
FC Kansas City opens its fifth season against the Boston Breakers on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Swope Soccer Village.
The full roster
Goalkeepers: Nicole Barnhart, Cat Parkhill
Defenders: Alex Arlitt, Yael Averbuch, Katie Bowen, Becca Moros, Brianne Reed, Becky Sauerbrunn, Brittany Taylor
Midfielders: Christina Gibbons, Lo’eau LaBonta, Mandy Laddish, Alexa Newfield, Desiree Scott, Erika Tymrak
Forwards: Shea Groom, Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Comments