FC Kansas City wins preseason opener against Mizzou

Brittany Taylor scored two goals for FC Kansas City as it opened its preseason schedule with a 7-0 victory over the University of Missouri on Sunday in Columbia.
Shea Groom, Sydney Leroux, Katie Bowen, Amy Rodriguez and Jenn Hellstrom also scored for FC Kansas City. It was Leroux’s first goal with the team. She missed all of last season after she found out she was pregnant.
FCKC will play the University of Nebraska at 2 p.m. April 1 in Lincoln, Neb., in its next preseason match. The Blues open the regular season April 16 against the Boston Breakers at 5 p.m. at Swope Soccer Village.
