NWSL seeks new commissioner as Jeff Plush steps down after two-year reign

After two seasons leading the National Women’s Soccer League, commissioner Jeff Plush has stepped down.
The league announced Thursday that Plush was leaving to pursue new opportunities. It has already begun a national search for his replacement.
Plush became commissioner in January 2015. He oversaw the league’s expansion as it added the Orlando Pride for the 2016 season. He also aided in the sale of the Western New York Flash to North Carolina FC after the Flash won the NWSL championship in October.
FC Kansas City got a boost from Plush’s recent dealings when the NWSL announced in February a three-year broadcast deal with Lifetime and the creation of NWSL Media, which will oversee live-streaming of all matches.
The NWSL was founded in 2012 and began competition in April 2013. It will launch its fifth season in mid-April.
“We are very appreciative of Jeff Plush and for his years of service to the NWSL and to FCKC,” said new FCKC general manager Jean-Yves Viardin in a release. “As a new ownership group we are especially thankful for his support and assistance during our transition period. FCKC wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”
