FC Kansas City releases full 2017 schedule

FC Kansas City, which revealed last week that it would open its fifth season with a home match April 16 against the Boston Breakers, released its 2017 schedule Wednesday.
The Blues’ season features 24 games, with three each against the Orlando Pride, Houston Dash and Portland Thorns. The Pride, Dash and Thorns will play at Swope Soccer Village twice this summer.
FCKC will not face the defending NWSL champion Western New York Flash, which moved to the south and became the North Carolina Courage, until June 3 in Cary, N.C. The Courage will later travel to Kansas City for an afternoon game on July 22.
Last season, FCKC placed sixth in the league with a 7-5-8 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in its four-year history. The Blues could make inroads to the 2017 postseason with early wins against the Thorns and Washington Spirit, the latter of which they will face on consecutive weekends in late May.
The Thorns (12-5-3) finished the 2016 regular season in first place but were upset by the No. 4 Flash (9-5-6) in the semifinals. The Flash then beat the second-place Spirit (12-3-5) in a penalty shootout for the league championship.
The NWSL will observe international FIFA dates on June 10-11, July 29-30 and Sept. 16-17.
FC Kansas City 2017 schedule
April 16, Boston Breakers at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
April 22, FC Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 3 p.m., Toyota Park
April 30, FC Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m., Yurcak Field
May 7, Orlando Pride at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
May 13, Portland Thorns FC at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
May 20, FC Kansas City at Washington Spirit, 3 p.m., Maureen Hendricks Field Maryland Soccerplex
May 27, Washington Spirit at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
June 3, FC Kansas City at North Carolina Courage, 3 p.m., WakeMed Soccer Park
June 17, Seattle Reign at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
June 24, FC Kansas City at Seattle Reign, 9 p.m., Memorial Stadium
June 28, FC Kansas City at Portland Thorns, 9 p.m., Providence Park
July 2, Houston Dash at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
July 8, FC Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m., Yurcak Field
July 15, FC Kansas City at Orlando Pride, 6:30 p.m., Orlando City Stadium
July 22, North Carolina Courage at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
Aug. 4, FC Kansas City at Boston Breakers, 6 p.m., Jordan Field
Aug. 13, FC Kansas City at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m., BBVA Compass Stadium
Aug. 16, Portland Thorns FC at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
Aug. 20, FC Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m., Toyota Park
Aug. 26, Orlando Pride at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
Sept. 3, Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
Sept. 9, Chicago Red Stars at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
Sept. 24, FC Kansas City at Seattle Reign, 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Sept. 29, Houston Dash at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village
