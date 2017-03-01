FC Kansas City

FC Kansas City releases full 2017 schedule

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

FC Kansas City, which revealed last week that it would open its fifth season with a home match April 16 against the Boston Breakers, released its 2017 schedule Wednesday.

The Blues’ season features 24 games, with three each against the Orlando Pride, Houston Dash and Portland Thorns. The Pride, Dash and Thorns will play at Swope Soccer Village twice this summer.

FCKC will not face the defending NWSL champion Western New York Flash, which moved to the south and became the North Carolina Courage, until June 3 in Cary, N.C. The Courage will later travel to Kansas City for an afternoon game on July 22.

Last season, FCKC placed sixth in the league with a 7-5-8 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in its four-year history. The Blues could make inroads to the 2017 postseason with early wins against the Thorns and Washington Spirit, the latter of which they will face on consecutive weekends in late May.

The Thorns (12-5-3) finished the 2016 regular season in first place but were upset by the No. 4 Flash (9-5-6) in the semifinals. The Flash then beat the second-place Spirit (12-3-5) in a penalty shootout for the league championship.

The NWSL will observe international FIFA dates on June 10-11, July 29-30 and Sept. 16-17.

FC Kansas City 2017 schedule

April 16, Boston Breakers at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

April 22, FC Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 3 p.m., Toyota Park

April 30, FC Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m., Yurcak Field

May 7, Orlando Pride at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

May 13, Portland Thorns FC at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

May 20, FC Kansas City at Washington Spirit, 3 p.m., Maureen Hendricks Field Maryland Soccerplex

May 27, Washington Spirit at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

June 3, FC Kansas City at North Carolina Courage, 3 p.m., WakeMed Soccer Park

June 17, Seattle Reign at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

June 24, FC Kansas City at Seattle Reign, 9 p.m., Memorial Stadium

June 28, FC Kansas City at Portland Thorns, 9 p.m., Providence Park

July 2, Houston Dash at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

July 8, FC Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m., Yurcak Field

July 15, FC Kansas City at Orlando Pride, 6:30 p.m., Orlando City Stadium

July 22, North Carolina Courage at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Aug. 4, FC Kansas City at Boston Breakers, 6 p.m., Jordan Field

Aug. 13, FC Kansas City at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m., BBVA Compass Stadium

Aug. 16, Portland Thorns FC at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Aug. 20, FC Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m., Toyota Park

Aug. 26, Orlando Pride at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Sept. 3, Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 5 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Sept. 9, Chicago Red Stars at FC Kansas City, 3 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Sept. 24, FC Kansas City at Seattle Reign, 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium

Sept. 29, Houston Dash at FC Kansas City, 7 p.m., Swope Soccer Village

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

