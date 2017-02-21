FC Kansas City announces 2017 home opener against Boston Breakers

FC Kansas City will open its regular season with a home match against the Boston Breakers on April 16, the team announced Tuesday.
FCKC, in its fifth regular season, is 7-0-4 all-time against Boston. Last season, the Blues lost to the Breakers 1-0 at Harvard Stadium on May 22 and fell 2-0 when they hosted the Boston team at Swope Park on August 28.
The National Women’s Soccer League announced home openers for all teams Tuesday afternoon.
For the first time in three years, FCKC will not open its season as the defending league champion. The Blues were 7-8-5 and sixth in the NWSL in 2016 after allowing 20 goals and scoring just 18. The Western New York Flash, who entered the postseason as the fourth seed, hoisted the championship trophy after beating the Washington Spirit in a shootout.
FCKC will release its complete 2017 schedule at a later date.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
