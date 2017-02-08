FC Kansas City’s Becky Sauerbrunn, Amy Rodriguez called to U.S. national team

FC Kansas City players Becky Sauerbrunn and Amy Rodriguez were named Wednesday to the United States women’s national-team training-camp roster ahead of the SheBelieves Cup next month.
The second annual tournament features the U.S., England, Germany and France comprising three doubleheaders on March 1, 4 and 7.
The U.S. training camp opens Feb. 20 in Orlando. The Americans will face Germany on March 1 in Philadelphia, England on March 4 in Harrison, N.J., and France on March 7 in Washington, D.C.
Rodriguez and Sauerbrunn are two of five players on the U.S. roster who have made more than 100 appearances for the national team. Rodriguez sat out all of 2016, when she gave birth to her second child.
