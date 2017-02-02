NWSL enters agreement with A+E Networks, which will broadcast matches on Lifetime

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:50 Sam Mellinger shares memories of former Royal Jarrod Dyson

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

0:57 Raw video: Fire breaks out in KC's 18th & Vine District

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri