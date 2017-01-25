Midfielder Desiree Scott returns to FC Kansas City

Desiree Scott will be back with FC Kansas City for a second straight season.
The National Women’s Soccer League unveiled its allocation list for 10 Canadian women’s national players Wednesday, and Scott has been assigned to the Blues for the 2017 season.
Scott made 34 appearances last summer, all of them in a starting role in the midfield. She was one of the original members of FC Kansas City when the league started in 2013, but she later departed for a two-year stint with Notts County in England. She returned to Kansas City last season.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
