FC Kansas City loses midfielder Heather O’Reilly to Arsenal

Heather O’Reilly is departing FC Kansas City in favor of an overseas opportunity.
O’Reilly, a former United States women’s national team regular, confirmed Wednesday that she has signed with Arsenal Ladies and will leave Kansas City.
“This is a personal and professional opportunity that I could not pass up,” O’Reilly said in a statement. “I have always dreamed of playing in Europe, and Arsenal is a club that has a tradition of excellence that I think is really special. I am looking to help the Arsenal Ladies achieve their ambitions, while having a global experience in London, which I think will serve me in my career and life.”
O’Reilly played two seasons in Kansas City and was a key member of the 2015 National Women’s Soccer League championship team. She scored three goals and added five assists over her tenure with FCKC.
“(O’Reilly) is one of the most incredible players that I’ve been around,” coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “Losing her at the beginning of the season won’t be easy, but I think at this point in her career it is the best thing for her.”
O’Reilly allowed for the possibility of a future return to NWSL and possibly FC Kansas City, saying, “I will have conversations about my potential future in NWSL when those conversations need to happen.”
