FC Kansas City’s Rodriguez, Sauerbrunn selected for U.S. national team camp

FC Kansas City forward Amy Rodriguez’s initial return to soccer will come with the United States women’s national team.
After missing the 2016 season to give birth to her second child, Rodriguez has been selected to U.S. coach Jill Ellis’ training camp roster. The camp is scheduled for Jan. 13-23 in Carson, Calif.
FC Kansas City captain Becky Sauerbrunn was also chosen to the 29-player roster announced Wednesday, which will make up the first camp of 2017. While Sauerbrunn has emerged as a key fixture for the Americans, Rodriguez has not appeared since October 2015, during the team’s World Cup victory tour.
The women’s national team and U.S. Soccer have agreed to operate under the previous collective bargaining agreement as they continue negotiations for a new deal.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments