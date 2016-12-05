FC Kansas City’s Becky Sauerbrunn finalist for U.S. Soccer Female Player of Year

FC Kansas City defender Becky Sauerbrunn is one of five players up for U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year award. Nominees were announced Monday, and also include midfielders Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath and forwards Crystal Dunn and Alex Morgan.
Sauerbrunn started in all 23 Women’s National Team games she played in this year, and contributed three assists.
Votes for the award will be tallied from national team coaches, players who have earned a cap in 2016, the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and Athlete Council, media members, National Women’s Soccer League coaches, and college head coaches.
In four years with FCKC, Sauerbrunn has won the NWSL’s Defender of the Year honor three times; the 2016 season was the first year in the history of the league that someone other than Sauerbrunn won.
In 14 matches this season, Sauerbrunn played 1,260 minutes and scored one goal, a game-winner against Houston in June.
The winner of U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year will be announced Dec. 11.
Ashley Scoby: 816-234-4875, @AshleyScoby
Comments