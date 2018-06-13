KC soccer fans rank No. 8 in United States, according to this study

If fan engagement is a factor North American cities will be citing as they jockey for position in hopes of being named host sites for the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City should be in good shape, according to a study by the finance website WalletHub.
Kansas City can boast of being the nation’s eighth-best city for soccer fans overall, and sixth among large cities. The study measured 292 cities, including those with professional and college teams, using 63 metrics.
Topping the list was Los Angeles, followed by Orlando, Fla., Seattle, Portland, Ore., New York, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.
Just behind Kansas City were Atlanta and Chicago.
Kansas City is one of 17 U.S. cities that are part of the winning World Cup 2026 bid that also included Canada and Mexico. The cities that will be used for games should be known by 2020.
