KC soccer fans rank No. 8 in United States, according to this study

Could Kansas City be a host city for the 2026 World Cup?

Arrowhead Stadium was one of 23 sites included in the joint bid’s official tendering to FIFA, including 17 in the U.S. FIFA will select up to 16 host cities across the continent, though that announcement is at least another year down the road.
By Blair Kerkhoff

June 13, 2018 12:14 PM

If fan engagement is a factor North American cities will be citing as they jockey for position in hopes of being named host sites for the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City should be in good shape, according to a study by the finance website WalletHub.

Kansas City can boast of being the nation’s eighth-best city for soccer fans overall, and sixth among large cities. The study measured 292 cities, including those with professional and college teams, using 63 metrics.

Topping the list was Los Angeles, followed by Orlando, Fla., Seattle, Portland, Ore., New York, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.

Hours after it was announced that a joint bid among Canada, Mexico and the United States was selected to host the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City announced their bid to host tournament matches at Arrowhead Stadium.

By

Just behind Kansas City were Atlanta and Chicago.

Kansas City is one of 17 U.S. cities that are part of the winning World Cup 2026 bid that also included Canada and Mexico. The cities that will be used for games should be known by 2020.

