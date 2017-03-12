Soccer

March 12, 2017 7:22 PM

Kansas City Comets’ season ends with mini-game OT loss to Milwaukee Wave

Star news services

The Kansas City Comets entered Sunday with a 1-0 lead in their Major Arena Soccer League Central Division championship series, but their season came to an end with a mini-game overtime loss to the Milwaukee Wave.

The Comets lost 7-5 in game two of the series Sunday in Milwaukee, setting up the 15-minute mini-game. Bryan Perez and Vahid Assadpour scored for the Comets, but the Wave tied it with a late goal in the mini-game, and it came down to an all-or-nothing overtime.

Marcio Leite scored Milwaukee’s series-winning goal 2:26 into the overtime period. His initial shot was wide, but the ball bounced off the back wall and went off diving Comets goalkeeper Stephen Paterson into the goal.

Related content

Soccer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw

View more video

Sports Videos