Kansas City Comets’ season ends with mini-game OT loss to Milwaukee Wave

The Kansas City Comets entered Sunday with a 1-0 lead in their Major Arena Soccer League Central Division championship series, but their season came to an end with a mini-game overtime loss to the Milwaukee Wave.
The Comets lost 7-5 in game two of the series Sunday in Milwaukee, setting up the 15-minute mini-game. Bryan Perez and Vahid Assadpour scored for the Comets, but the Wave tied it with a late goal in the mini-game, and it came down to an all-or-nothing overtime.
Marcio Leite scored Milwaukee’s series-winning goal 2:26 into the overtime period. His initial shot was wide, but the ball bounced off the back wall and went off diving Comets goalkeeper Stephen Paterson into the goal.
Comments