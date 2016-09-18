Swope Park Rangers clinch spot in USL playoffs

The Swope Park Rangers’ inaugural season in the United Soccer League will include the playoffs.
The Sporting Kansas City-owned club clinched a spot in the postseason with a 3-0 victory Sunday evening against OKC Energy FC in Oklahoma City.
Mark Anthony Gonzalez and Tyler Pasher each had a goal and assist for the Rangers, who improved to 12-10-6 and moved into fifth place in the USL’s Western Conference.
Swope Park will travel to play Tulsa on Wednesday before returning home to Swope Soccer Village on Saturday to close out its regular season against Seattle. If the Rangers win both games, they will open the playoffs at home.
