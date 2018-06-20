Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games
Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.
Following Monday's June 18, 2018 game, Kansas City Royals players Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and manager Ned Yost reflected on pitcher Kelvin Herrera being traded prior to the start of Monday's June 18, 2018 game.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar's consecutive playing streak at shortstop has been going to for some time, but with the Adalberto Mondesi's recent call up the streak at shortstop might come to an end.
A day after Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took a foul ball off his knee and leaving the game, he's back in the lineup in the designated hitter spot on June 18, 2018 against the Texas Rangers.
Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha prior to Sunday's June 17, 2018 game.
Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler's broken bone in his left foot will be re-evaluated in a week. Soler underwent a CT scan following the June 15, 2018 game against the Houston Astros, that showed a broken left first metatarsal.
The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.