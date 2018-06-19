Photo gallery: Rangers 4, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel thanks second baseman Whit Merrifield for making a stop on a ground out by Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus to end the top of the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera sits on the Iron Throne from the Game of Thrones HBO series as lightning strikes behind him before Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Tuesday is Game of Thrones Night at the stadium.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals third behind Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando flips his bat around after striking out in the first inning in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel stretches after walking Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman to load the bases in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields follows through on a two-run double in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields celebrates his two-run double in the second inning in front of Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield receives a high-five from shortstop Alcides Escobar after Merrifield dove on a groundout on Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus to end the top of the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa follows through on an RBI double to score Adrian Beltre in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre heads for home on a double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel tosses the ball around after giving up an RBI double to Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos connects on a ground ball that turned into a fielding error by Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas that scored Jurickson Profar in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the plate in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Royals grounds crew comes off the field in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara catches a fly ball out in front of left fielder Delino DeShields on Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second before completing the double play on Robinson Chirinos in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa drops a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar for an error in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera lines up an RBI single to score Alex Gordon in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera pumps his fists after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning to score Alex Gordon during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields runs down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield gets frustrated after hitting a fly ball out to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield tags out Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa trying to steal second to end the top of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman throws in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals right fielder Rosell Herrera runs down a fly ball out on Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Texas Rangers bullpen coach Hector Ortiz fields a single by Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar before throwing Elvis Andrus out at the plate to end the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus at the plate on a throw from left fielder Alex Gordon to end the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out Texas Rangers’ Elvis Andrus at the plate to end the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus stare at each other after Andrus was thrown out at the plate on a throw from left fielder Alex Gordon to end the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.