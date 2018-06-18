Photo gallery: Rangers 6, Royals 3

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre is congratulated by Elvis Andrus in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a three run home run in the third inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon chases Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier back to first in the second inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte scores in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on a double by Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi stands at second after hitting an RBI double in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores behind Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on a triple by Rosell Herrera in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera slides into third on an RBI triple past Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tags out Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields trying to steal second in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tags out Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields trying to steal second in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Second base umpire Chad Fairchild points to runners to stay at first and second after a line drive by Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara struck Fairchild in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wily Peralta throws in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields lays down a bunt RBI single to score Jurickson Profar in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar tosses his bat after striking out to end the eighth inning Monday.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi forces out Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara at second and completes the double play on Adrian Beltre in the ninth inning during Monday's baseball game on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
First base umpire Bruce Dreckman calls Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre out at first on a double play in the ninth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
