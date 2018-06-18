Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

Retracing the fatal route driven by Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash on January 22, 2017 in the Dominican Republic.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.

Royals hold off Twins in 11-8, win series

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier hit his first major-league home run and Brad Keller made his first major-league start in 11-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.