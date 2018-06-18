Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

An animated map of the route driven by Yordano Ventura before he crashed his Jeep in the Dominican Republic on January 22, 2017.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.

Royals hold off Twins in 11-8, win series

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier hit his first major-league home run and Brad Keller made his first major-league start in 11-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.