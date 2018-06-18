Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha prior to Sunday's June 17, 2018 game.
Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler's broken bone in his left foot will be re-evaluated in a week. Soler underwent a CT scan following the June 15, 2018 game against the Houston Astros, that showed a broken left first metatarsal.
The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hit a game-winning home run in the 14th inning and relief pitcher Scott Barlow got his first major-league win in 2-1 win on May 29, 2018 against the Minnesota Twins.