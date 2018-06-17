Photo gallery: Astros 7, Royals 4

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with home plate umpire John Tumpane after Mike Moustakas was doused from the game in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is greeted after scoring on a single by Carlos Correa in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel follows through on an RBI single to score Jose Altuve in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is greeted after scoring on a single by Yuli Gurriel in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Josh Reddick breaks his bat on a fielders choice that caught Yuli Gurriel out at second in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on a single in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon slides into third on a single by Salvador Perez in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier heads to first on a force attempt error to home that allowed Alex Gordon to score in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann drops the throw home allowing Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon to score on a ground ball by Hunter Dozier in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. grabs a ground ball out hit by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar that also allowed Mike Moustakas to score in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield lays on the ground after fouling a ball off his knee in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Merrifield left the game.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is helped from the field by head trainer Nick Kenney after Merrifield fouled a ball off his knee in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Merrifield left the game.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is called out at the plate on the tag from Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is called out at the plate by home plate umpire John Tumpane on the tag from Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with home plate umpire John Tumpane after Mike Moustakas was doused from the game in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier follows through on a two run home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is congratulated by Salvador Perez after hitting a two run home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier connects on a two run home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy, who is not pitching today, reacts to being tossed by home plate umpire John Tumpane in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Houston Astros' Evan Gattis and completes the double play on Brian McCann to end the top of the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates as he rounds the bases on a solo home run in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer waits for the Houston Astros' Carlos Correa to round the bases after a solo home run in the eighth inning during Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill throws in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Evan Gattis connects on an RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel scores behind Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill on a single by Evan Gattis in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez connects on an RBI single to score Jake Marisnick in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez follows through on an RBI single to score Jake Marisnick in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill waits to be relieved in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez connects on a sacrifice fly to score Alex Bregman in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando catches a sacrifice fly by Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth inning that scored Alex Bregman during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman scores in front of Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Justin Grimm on a sacrifice fly by Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve forces out Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte at second and completes the double play on Paulo Orlando to end the game in the ninth inning on Sunday's June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi poses with fans, after being called up, during season ticket holder photo day before Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi after being called up before Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals Wily Peralta, Adalberto Mondesi and Rosell Herrera arrived in time to join the team before Sunday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
