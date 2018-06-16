Photo gallery: Astros 10, Royals 2

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Royals conducted a moment of silence for slain Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy took the loss on Saturday against the Houston Astros and dropped to 3-7 on the season.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects on a two run double in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' George Springer and Alex Bregman both score on a double by Jose Altuve in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas tags out Houston Astros' Jose Altuve trying to advance on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Correa in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr did his part to keep people wet under the sun before Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman leaps to grab a ground out on Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa forces out Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier at second and completes the double play on Alex Gordon to end the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez heads for home past Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a double by Jake Marisnick in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera pats starting pitcher Danny Duffy as he walks back to the mound following an RBI double by Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas chases after his fielding error as Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick heads for third on a ground ball hit by George Springer in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman connects on a sacrifice fly to score Jake Marisnick in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa drops a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera for a fielding error in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Ryan Goins follows through on a single in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on an RBI double to score Ryan Goins in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a single in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi follows through on a three run home run in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy waits for Houston Astros' Max Stassi to finish rounding the bases on a three run home run in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Mustard wins the Hot Dog Derby race during Saturday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi is congratulated after hitting three run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy wipes his face after giving up a three run home run to Houston Astros' Max Stassi in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi connects on a three run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy follows through on a pitch in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is hit by a pitch in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas walks away from the plate after striking out to end the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer throws in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi connects on a line drive single in the ninth inning before leaving the game with an injury during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi stands at home after hitting a line drive single in the ninth inning before leaving the game with an injury during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi leaves the game with an injury after hitting a line drive single in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Max Stassi leaves the game with an injury after hitting a line drive single in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman connects on a three run home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A fan catches the home run ball of Houston Astros' Alex Bregman in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is congratulated by Brian McCann and George Springer in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after Bregman hit a three run home run off relief pitcher Burch Smith in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com