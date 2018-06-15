Photo gallery: Astros 7, Royals 3

Houston Astros' Evan Gattis steps on home after hitting a grand slam that also scored Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws during Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Royals held a moment of silence for Wyandotte County Sheriff's Officer Deputy Patrick Rohrer, who was killed in the line of duty in Kansas City, Kansas, before Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals center fielder Abraham Almonte runs down an out on Houston Astros' George Springer in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman makes an off balance catch for an out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws the ball in after making an off balance catch for an out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando and Abraham Almonte score on a double by Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas gives thanks for his two run double in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a two run double in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits for Houston Astros' Alex Bregman to round the bases on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa's solo home run ball bounces off the Kansas City Royals mural in left field in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits for Houston Astros' Carlos Correa to round the bases on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa is congratulated by Josh Reddick in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after Correa hit a solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler runs down an out on Houston Astros' Brian McCann in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A single by Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando bounces off the glove of Houston Astros shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield couldn't stops a single by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar knocked down a single by Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, but couldn't hold onto the ball in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis wipes his forehead during a visit to the mound from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Evan Gattis connects on a grand slam in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis wipes his face as runners round the bases on a grand slam by Houston' Evan Gattis.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Houston Astros' Evan Gattis steps on home after hitting a grand slam that also scored Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas State University basketball players Dean Wade and Barry Brown, Jr, gets a few tips on throwing and catching a first pitch from Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as Willie the Wildcat looks on before Friday's baseball game against the Houston Astros on June 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com