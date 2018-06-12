Photo gallery: Reds 5, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar misses the rundown tag on the Reds’ Billy Hamilton in the 10th inning, allowing Hamilton to go back to third during Tuesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost tries to argue with third base umpire Jeff Nelson that Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart jumped out of the base path on a rundown play in the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Barnhart was ruled safe back at third.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto follows through on a three run triple in the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton, Tucker Barnhart and Scott Schebler celebrate after scoring on a triple by Joey Votto in the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett is tagged out by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez trying to score on a sacrifice fly by Jose Peraza to end the top of the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier connects on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is congratulated by Alcides Escobar after Dozier hit a solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is congratulated after his solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a single in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy smiles int he dugout after finishing up eight innings of pitching during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy smiles after being congratulated by Whit Merrifield after finishing up the eighth inning Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera receives a visit to the mound from catcher Salvador Perez in the ninth inning after giving up a home run to Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart to tie the game during Tuesday's baseball game on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera walks off the field at the end of the one-run ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett couldn't reach a foul ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a single in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a single in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
