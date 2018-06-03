Photo gallery: Athletics 5, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Gossett throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien forces out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield at second and competes the double play on Mike Moustakas to end the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay follows through on a solo home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A fan tries to catch the home run ball of Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay celebrates his solo home run in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay is congratulated on a solo home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay connects on a solo home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler connects on a double in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman is tagged out by Kansas City Royals second baseman Ryan Goins trying to steal second in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals second ahead of the throw to Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals third in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman stops a ground out by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier for an out in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis receives a visit to the mound from the infield in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie connects on an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Dustin Fowler from second during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie follows through on an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Dustin Fowler from second during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis on a single by Jed Lowrie in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits to be relieved in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler steals second in the eighth inning in front of Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson's three run home run ball heads for the fountain in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland's Matt Olson celebrates his three-run home run in front of Royals catcher Salvador Perez in the eighth inning during Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson is congratulated by Jed Lowrie after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson is congratulated by Khris Davis after hitting an eighth inning three run home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith receives a visit from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen celebrates with catcher Jonathan Lucroy after closing out the ninth inning in a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals during Sunday's baseball game on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
