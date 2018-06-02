Photo gallery: Royals 5, Athletics 4

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after his solo home run in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler connects on a solo home run in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill throws in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien at first on a ground out to the mound in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler gets the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Daniel Coulombe throws in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Bruce Maxwell watches his solo home run in the seventh inning off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right center fielder Abraham Almonte runs into the wall chasing a home run ball off the bat of Oakland Athletics' Bruce Maxwell in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Bruce Maxwell is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams in the seventh inning after Maxwell hit a solo home run during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson follows through on a single in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics pinch hitter Chad Pinder connects on an RBI single to score Matt Olson in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball the on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics pinch hitter Chad Pinder follows through on an RBI single to score Matt Olson in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball the on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The families of officers Gary Michael and Ryan Morton, who were recently killed in the line of duty, are recognized along with members of the Clinton Police Department before Saturday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Whit Merrifield chases back Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie at first in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Trevor Cahill throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a double in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield stands on second after a first inning double during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez rounds the bases on a two run double in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez signals to the dugout after hitting a two run double in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a two run double by Salvador Perez in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a two run double by Salvador Perez in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty chases after an RBI triple by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar reaches third ahead of the throw to Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman on an RBI triple in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his RBI triple in the second inning in front of Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr poses with David Mickey Evans, left, director and narrator of the movie Sandlot and Brandon Adams, who played Kenny DeNunez in the movie, before Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. This is the 25th anniversary of the movie.
Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien scores before the tag from Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Jed Lowrie in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay rounds the bases on an RBI double in the second inning that scored Alcides Escobar during Saturday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis is hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman out at second but couldn't complete the double play on Dustin Fowler at first in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty connects on a double in the fourth inning before Dustin Fowler was thrown out at the plate on the play during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler at the plate trying to score on a double by Stephen Piscotty in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on June 2, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
