Photo gallery: Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game

The Big Slick Celebrities gather to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," during the seventh inning stretch at Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Big Slick Celebrity Weekend No. 9 participant Rob Riggle, center, congratulates Sporting KC star Matt Besler on Friday for his home run.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas talks with Eric Stonestreet before Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Rob Riggle and Charissa Thompson hold the trophy as both teams in Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game pose for a group picture after a 14-14 tie on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield talks with Al Roker before Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
"Today" show host Al Roker served as home plate umpire at the Big Slick softball game.
Former Kansas City Chief Tony Gonzalez tagged out "American Idol" star Chris Daughtry at third.
Former Kansas City Chiefs Tony Gonzalez celebrates after tagging out Chris Daughtry at third during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Sporting Kansas City player Matt Besler follows through on a home run during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Sporting Kansas City star Matt Besler celebrates his home run.
Sporting Kansas City player Matt Besler and is congratulated by Rob Riggle and Chris Daughry after Besler hit a home run during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Comedian Will Forte is pushed off third base before running home to score.
After a tussle at third base, comedian Will Forte leaped onto home plate to score.
Former Kansas City Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez lines up a double during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Former Kansas City Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez rounds the bases on a double during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Sarah Chalke of "Roseanne" jumped around with "Cougar Town's" Josh Hopkins after getting a single.
Rob Riggle gets a high five from Chris Harrison after Riggle reached on a single during Friday's Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Eric Stonestreet connects with the ball during the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game.
A special group of youth prepare the throw out the first pitch before Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics following the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
From left, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet catch first pitches from a special group of youth before the start of Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Earlier in the day the group of celebrities took part in the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game at the stadium.
