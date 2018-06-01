Photo gallery: Athletics 16, Royals 0

Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler runs past Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a three run home run in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman completes the double play to end the first inning Friday.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson is congratulated by bench coach Ryan Christenson after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy walks to the mound after giving up a solo home run to Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson in the second inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie chases down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez in the second inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Whit Merrifield during Friday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy looks to the stands after delivering a bases loaded walk of Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy touches home as Jed Lowrie prepares to walk to first on a bases loaded walk by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis follows through on a two run single in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman heads for home past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy on a two run single by Khris Davis in the third inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy walks to the mound after giving up a two run single to Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy waits with catcher Salvador Perez and third baseman Mike Moustakas for a visit from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy waits with catcher Salvador Perez and third baseman Hunter Dozier for a visit from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson is greeted by Khris Davis and Jed Lowrie after Olson hit a three run home run in the third inning off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson watches his three run home run in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler is congratulated by Oakland Athletics' Ryan Christenson after hitting a home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy connects on a single in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a double in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics right fielder Matt Joyce couldn't reach a double by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler follows through on a three run home run in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Dustin Fowler is congratulated by Matt Olson in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after Fowler hit a three run home run Friday .
Photos by John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Big Slick Celebrities gather to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," during the seventh inning stretch at Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics on June 1, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
