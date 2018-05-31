Photo gallery: Royals 11, Twins 8

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier celebrates his first major league home run in the seventh inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws out Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar at first on a ground out to end the top of the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a two-run double in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario couldn't reach a two run double by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay scores in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Bobby Wilson on a two run double by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Bobby Wilson on a two run double by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Fernando Romero looks to the outfield as Kansas City Royals' Ryan Goins heads for home on a sacrifice fly by Jon Jay in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a two run home run in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Fernando Romero looks to right field after Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas' home run cleared the wall near the foul post in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a two run home run in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler hits the wall chasing after a two run home run ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas celebrates his two run home in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Bobby Wilson in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated after hitting a two run home run in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez points to the dugout after reaching on a single in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins center fielder Ryan LaMarre couldn't reach a ground rule double hit by Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler that scored Salvador Perez in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas crosses the plate in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Bobby Wilson after hitting a two run home run in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is greeted by Hunter Dozier after Soler scored on a single by Alex Gordon in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier score on a triple by Ryan Goins in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario tried to catch a foul ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
From left, Sporting Kansas City players Eric Dick, Daniel Salloi and Kharlton Belmar took part in the Kansas City Royals Hot Dog race during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Belmar mad sure pickle won.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
From left, Sporting Kansas City players Eric Dick, Daniel Salloi and Kharlton Belmar took part in the Kansas City Royals Hot Dog race during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Belmar mad sure Relish won.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario scores past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a two run double by Miguel Sanó in the sixth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith is relieved by manager Ned Yost as catcher Salvador Perez waits in the sixth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar applauds behind Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar after hitting an RBI single and advancing to second on the throw in the sixth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier celebrates his first major league home run in the seventh inning in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Bobby Wilson during Wednesday's baseball game on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier gets the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 11-8 win during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier gets the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 11-8 win during Wednesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com