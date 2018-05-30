Photo gallery: Royals 2, Twins 1

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow and Alcides Escobar receive the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after Escobar hit a game-winning home run in the 14th inning and Barlow got the 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on the game winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his game-winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is surrounded by teammates after hitting the game-winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar throws out Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano at first on a ground out to end the top of the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon heads to the dugout after taking strike three as home plate umpire Adam Hamari tosses a new ball to the mound in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier follows through on a double in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza connects on a single in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier takes ball four in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano connects on an RBI single that scored Ehire Adrianza in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at the plate on an RBI single by Miguel Sanó that scored Ehire Adrianza in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon runs down a fly ball out on Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tags out Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario on a rundown after Rosario overran first on a single to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy yells his approval after shortstop Alcides Escobar caught Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in a rundown to end the top of the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas makes the stop on a ground out by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier to end the top of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn throws in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay follows through on a single in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay celebrates his single in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a broken bat single in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler heads for first on a bases loaded walk that scored Jon Jay in the eight inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera pumps his chest after getting Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier to hit a fly ball out to end the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay strikes out to end the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam throws out Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario at first in the tenth inning on a ground out during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam receives visit to the mound from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow walks off the field after finishing the twelfth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Some fans are still sticking it out in the middle of the 13th inning with the score tied, 1-1, during Tuesday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Kansas City Royals tarp crew runs into position to uncover the field following a rain delay in the start of Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Former Kansas City Chiefs Marc Boerigter wins the Kansas City Royals Hot Dog Race ahead of fellow former Chiefs Kendall Gammon, second, and Dave Linstrom during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
